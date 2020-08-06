It’s time to get real. In fact, it is past time.
News this week that COVID-19 has invaded a Scott County long-term facility should weaken everyone’s knees. Whether you have a relative in a facility or not, this is a wake-up call we should all heed.
We have all seen the memes, the Facebook posts and the social media naysayers who claim this virus is a hoax, and that our rights are being taken away from us because officials are asking us to wear a mask.
This virus is not a hoax. There are over 150,000 American families who would argue the virus is real as they bury a loved one.
All of us want school to start on time and in person. But the hard truth is that is not likely to happen unless and until we can get Scott County’s numbers down — and down significantly. This isn’t on the school system, which is doing all it can possibly do to be ready to open schools, but how can we reasonably expect school to open with 10,000 students when government boards such as city council, fiscal court and even the school board — all with fewer than a dozen members — cannot meet except by Zoom or with everyone spaced out in a large room?
Congratulations to Jailer Derran Broyles for managing the outbreak at the Scott County Detention Center, but he knows better than most his jail is in a precarious situation.
So far, the situation at the long-term care facility is manageable. Most of the residents are asymptomatic, but as Dr. Crystal Miller noted, that can change quickly. People living in close quarters are especially vulnerable. And when those people are older and have underlying conditions, the situation could get critical quickly. Miller said a similar outbreak in a nearby county led to some 60 percent of the community’s hospital beds filled within days.
Don’t try to use the herd mentality as an excuse to avoid doing the right thing. Every life is precious, and none of us should ever believe another is expendable, especially when all is asked to save a life is wear a mask, wash your hands and observe social distancing.
This is not about politics. It is about safety and human decency.
Dr. Crystal Miller and her team are working around the clock to help the WEDCO Health District manage a virus that is stealthy and possibly deadly. And the truth is none of us know the long-term effects this virus may ultimately have.
So let’s listen to the medical experts, the scientists and those who understand how something like COVID-19 works and spreads. They say we should wear a mask, wash our hands regularly and observe social distancing.
Is that too much to ask to save a life? Perhaps your own or someone you love?
Is that too much to ask to allow all of us to return to some sense of normalcy?
