Gomer Pyle called it — Surprise, surprise, surprise. Well, really no surprise that the current city council passed the rate increases on to us.
No matter how it’s been presented with different increases the end result is the same — the minimum rate for water & sewer will almost double in the six years. Now it’s 17 percent the first three years, then 6 percent the next three. At the moment the minimum bill for water & sewer is $25.92, then add on about $22 for KRA, garbage, 911 fee, & school tax puts total bill around $47.49. After the rate increase minimum water & sewer jumps to about $49.42, so if the other items don’t increase in the next six years, you’re looking at a minimum bill of right around $75.
Maybe the Mayor, who ran on transparency or one of the council members could answer a few questions. Possibly the Georgetown News-Graphic could even ask them and publish the response if any.
—What is the current position with GRW Engineering and making their mistakes right?
—How would their $5 million Errors & Omissions policy offset the increases?
—Has there been any discussion about using some of the city’s rainy day fund? If no, the why not?
—What is the status of the grant and how would it affect the increases?
—There was a brief mention of giving seniors a discount, what is the status?
Those are just a few questions that maybe should be answered; I think there are probably others a good reporter could think of.
