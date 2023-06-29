Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..
Updated: June 29, 2023 @ 4:57 pm
To the Editor,
Donald Trump on his social media complained Hunter Biden got “a slap on the wrist.”
On Jan. 6, 2021 a defeated Donald Trump gave the entire country “a slap in the face.” And the whole world saw it except for Republicans.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
