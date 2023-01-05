It seemed as if Mother Nature wanted to remind Georgetown and newly elected Mayor Burney Jenkins the city faces many challenges beyond Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services and its looming rate increase.
The heavy rains earlier this week provided a stark reminder Georgetown has significant stormwater issues that are not going away. Following almost any significant rain, there are areas of our city, particularly in the downtown area, when which rising waters threaten homes, businesses and block roadways. The rains remind Georgetown that many of its stormwater systems simply are not adequate and at some point, the community must deal with the issue.
Former Mayor Tom Prather spoke frequently of imposing a stormwater fee to begin addressing the problems, but that issue became overwhelmed by GMWSS’ troubles and the sanitation issues, not to mention a revenue shortfall that threatens to break a promise made by city officials to first responders.
Jenkins and the new city council inherit challenges on many fronts — and each one is significant in its own right.
—The looming GMWSS rate hike proposal. Citizens may complain, and certainly there is legitimate concern for those on fixed incomes, but the harsh reality is city officials have little choice but to approved the rate hike presented by GMWSS. Last year, the city council approved multiple change orders to Waste Water Treatment Plant One, which means the city is legally on the hook for these expenses.
The construction of WWTP One is well under way, and GMWSS and the city are obligated to complete the project. We must remember WWTP One was built because that part of the city was nearing sewage capacity, so the need for the plant was justified and necessary. The city cannot just walk away and failure to enable GMWSS to generate the revenue to complete the project would be catastrophic to the utility and eventually to the city, itself.
The full details are unknown, but former Mayor Tom Prather and his administration applied for grants, and at least one multi-million grant is in the process of approval. Once fully approved, the grant will ease, but hardly erase GMWSS’ massive revenue needs, but it is indicative city officials are doing all they can.
Even so, the rate increase must be approved, and putting it off only adds to the financial burdens.
—Several years ago, Prather released a study comparing Georgetown to 17 peer cities in Kentucky. The results showed Georgetown’s revenues were below what was necessary to run a city of our size — much less a city growing at the rate Georgetown is growing. In response, the city passed a 911 fee, and imposed several fee and tax increases to enable the city to take the first step in addressing those issues. At the same time, promises were made to first responders to increase pay and to hire additional manpower over a five year period. The first steps in keeping that promise were made, but last year the city was unable to follow through with that promise due to a lack of revenue, and nothing was done to enable the city to keep that promise going forward.
—The storm water issue mentioned above is a can that has been constantly kicked down the road. It is a problem many cities face and those who have attempted to address it have found themselves in financial stress. Fixing this problem will not be an easy or cheap fix, but those who live in the city’s areas that frequently flood understand the problem is getting worse. Over the years, the city has taken small steps to address the issue by buying property that frequently floods and creating retention ponds and making sure culverts and storm water pipe ways are cleared of debris. But our city’s growth and the fact that our existing storm water system is simply not adequate is an issue that will eventually have to be addressed — but when it is addressed it is likely the outcry will make the current complaints over GMWSS’ rate hikes seem small and tame.
Of course, there are other issues such as the sanitation transition and the $9 million planned renovation of city hall that are resting on the new mayor’s desk.
Jenkins has pledged to work to keep the public informed and to engage the community in seeking answers. He inherits a desk full of challenges that need answers and direction soon. The honeymoon isn’t likely to last long.
