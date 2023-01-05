It seemed as if Mother Nature wanted to remind Georgetown and newly elected Mayor Burney Jenkins the city faces many challenges beyond Georgetown Municipal Water and Sewer Services and its looming rate increase.

The heavy rains earlier this week provided a stark reminder Georgetown has significant stormwater issues that are not going away. Following almost any significant rain, there are areas of our city, particularly in the downtown area, when which rising waters threaten homes, businesses and block roadways. The rains remind Georgetown that many of its stormwater systems simply are not adequate  and at some point, the community must deal with the issue.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.