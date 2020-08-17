To the Editor,
You did a wonderful summation of Jerry’s life and work in Scott County. Jerry was the one who told me I should write and “hold their feet to the fire.” I listened to him and never regretted it.
The times he swore off the paper are humorous and no one really believed it. To Jerry the dirtiest word in the English language became “Republicans.” Understanding that we are all more sinner than saint, he could never understand the depths of lying, greed and corruption that has come to symbolize the Republican party. Those of us who are older knew it in better days.
I admired Jerry because he was honest, trustworthy and had one of the biggest hearts of anyone I know. He loved Scott County and he loved Kentucky and he tried to save it from itself many times. The one thing Jerry left undone was to vote Donald Trump and Mitch McConnell out of office.
Will his final wish be fulfilled?
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
