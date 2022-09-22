To the Editor,

I wish to take this opportunity to endorse and recommend Rob Johnson as your Circuit Judge in Scott and surrounding counties. Most people elect their Circuit Judges without ever having seen them in action in the courtroom, but after having had a very traumatic courtroom experience in regard to the prosecution of a rapist who violently raped my granddaughter on the campus of Georgetown College, I could do no less that heartily endorse Rob Johnson for your Circuit Judge.

