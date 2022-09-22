I wish to take this opportunity to endorse and recommend Rob Johnson as your Circuit Judge in Scott and surrounding counties. Most people elect their Circuit Judges without ever having seen them in action in the courtroom, but after having had a very traumatic courtroom experience in regard to the prosecution of a rapist who violently raped my granddaughter on the campus of Georgetown College, I could do no less that heartily endorse Rob Johnson for your Circuit Judge.
Rob was a leader in the prosecution in the case cited above and the verdict was six consecutive life sentences and more. To watch Rob in the courtroom was to observe a qualified leader who has excellent knowledge of the law, years of experience, procedural competence and a demeanor that is befitting of a Circuit Judge. Add to this a genuine respect for Constitutional Law, a compassion for victims and a keen pursuit of justice and you can get a picture of Rob Johnson.
I see the office of Circuit Judge as one that involves knowledge, skill and professionalism as well as experience on the bench and other legal qualifications. Unfortunately, these things often take a back seat to a lot of propaganda and posturing for personal benefit that is characteristic of ugly politics. But, I am convinced that the voters will vote for Rob Johnson because he has the honesty, integrity and personal work ethic that will make him one of the best Circuit Judges to ever occupy the bench in the Scott County Courthouse.
I have been a pastor for over fifty years, with seven of those years spent in Georgetown, and I can make this endorsement without any reservation whatsoever. Rob Johnson is the man that you need for your next Circuit Judge.
