To the Editor,
Voting in the midst of a pandemic, voting in the midst of national race conversations, voting in the midst of our normal concerns as citizens has never been more important. Josh Hicks has shown us that he understands the problems that we face, even in these times, and sees a path to being part of the solution.
When we return to ‘normal’ Scott County’s rural residents will need internet access even more than before this pandemic. Josh Hicks supports national funding for broadband in underserved areas so all of our kids have access for remote learning and parents can work from home. He supports expanding medical insurance options and protecting those of us with pre-existing conditions. If the pandemic has taught us anything yet, it is that we must have healthcare even if we lose our jobs.
Adequate training can prevent racial targeting and tragic deaths when law enforcement engages with our communities. Josh Hicks’ experience as a former police officer will bring a voice of authority to legislation which is surely coming out of Washington as a result of national protests against police brutality.
Josh Hicks’ passion for our country and for Kentucky is obvious when you have a chance to hear his plans for making a difference in Washington. I support his bid to be our next 6th District Congressman and also invite you to vote for real change.
Sarah Parrish
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.