Last week was National Sunshine Week, a time to celebrate and encourage transparency in government.
Since then, journalists have received some jolting news that anyone interested in a free press should know.
The first is an announcement that Gannett is closing 19 printed weekly newspapers serving at least 26 communities in Massachusetts. Nine other weeklies are being merged into four. Gannett is one of the nation’s largest newspaper operators.
Why does that matter here in Central Kentucky?
Before this latest event, there are qualified estimates that 16 percent of the nation’s communities have become “news deserts,” described as “a community either rural or urban, with limited access to the sort of credible and comprehensive news and information that feeds democracy at the grassroots level.” That figure is outdated as it is based upon a 2020 report from the Hussman School of Journalism and Media at the University of North Carolina.
“More than one-fourth — 2,100 — of the country’s newspapers operating 15 years ago are no longer in business,” states the report.
Why does this matter? Consider the second jolting event this week. It has been learned that Russia has developed a hit list for journalists covering the war in Ukraine. Russia has a massive misinformation campaign going that the war in Ukraine is bogus and the photos, images and stories being submitted by journalists are a lie. So, removing the trained journalists opens the door for Russia to share its own version of events without question.
A foundational element of democracy is accurate information. Without information, communities lose a sense of connection, not to mention communities without a strong newspaper tend to be poorer, older and less educated. Elected officials sometimes feel accountable to the public when there is no regular news coverage.
Obviously, social and digital news media are touted as filling the gaps. But if you are counting upon social media to stay informed, then understand there is virtually no accountability there. Digital news formats are growing, but the best are tied to a strong printed product.
The News-Graphic focuses sharply on Scott County. Our printed and digital products are healthy. We are healthy because of your support through subscriptions and advertisements. We thank you.
But we issue a warning that we all must heed. Good journalism is vitally important to a strong community, state and nation. Good journalism is under attack and it needs continued support. Hold journalists accountable just as you would hold any elected official. But seek news sources you trust — not because theses sources tell you what you want to hear, but because they tell you what you need to hear.
We feel for those 26 communities in Massachusetts and we trust, in some cases at least, a new source of solid information will emerge. And we pray for safety for those journalists covering the war in Ukraine. The job they are doing is critically important to our world’s survival.
