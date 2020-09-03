To the Editor,
I’ve already attempted to resolve this issue with the Scott County Judge Executive but am not confident that his response is either sufficient or reasonable.
Between Aug. 19 - Aug. 23, a staff member in the office of the county judge executive began deleting comments on a public post on the official Facebook page used by the office of the Scott County Judge Executive.
The issue was brought to my attention by another county resident who asked if I knew why my comments had been deleted or if I knew that they had been deleted; this same individual also told me that they had some of their comments deleted as well. As I started to look into things, I noticed that a post my nextdoor neighbor made, bringing a county broadband internet access study to my attention, had also been deleted.
While the judge executive claims that the issue arose because the employee did not understand why it would be wrong to censor comments from constituents on the Office of the Judge Executive’s Facebook page, this too seems unreasonable given that I provided a reference to Davison v. Randall, No. 17-2002 (4th Cir. 2019) as the legal framework under which social media pages operated by government bodies are interpreted to serve the same role as the public square on the same Facebook post.
The judge claimed that the staff member made a mistake, and that was after I had explained that there isn’t any way to accidentally delete a comment from a post (e.g., it is specifically and purposefully designed to be an intentional action by the end user.) One of the comments that I had posted also included a request that the office ensure that materials that they post to a public forum comply with Section 508 (there is a map image in the post that encodes information using color only and the colors used to encode the information are known to be problematic to individuals with color sight impairments). I asked the county judge executive to put out a press release explaining what had happened and the steps that he is taking to resolve the issue and prevent it from taking place in the future, and he stated that we would need to agree to disagree with me on that one.
So, in the effort to assist Mr. Covington reach his aspirations of transparent leadership, I wanted to make the local news media outlets aware of this issue and the steps he is taking (so far just talking to the staff member in question to explain to them that censorship is a violation of the first amendment) to “resolve” the issue. Given that any trust that I had in the office was already violated when the office infringed upon my rights, I am fairly skeptical about whether the issue will actually be resolved or not; I assume that most people would agree with me that I am justified in being a bit less trusting of this political leader and his office in light of their recent behavior.
Unfortunately, I have no way to access the comments that I posted which were subsequently deleted by the Judge Executive’s secretary, but I do remember the general sentiment of several of my comments (e.g., requesting that when the office share information publicly that it complies with Section 508 instead of using data visualizations that use color schemes that individuals with color sight impairments are unable to perceive, explaining why there is no such thing as “statistically valid data”, expressing thoughts about other ways that the county government could have achieved the same goals using data that they would already have access to (e.g., locations of utility poles/cell towers, and information about attachments to the utility poles, etc...). I am also more than happy to share the contents of discussions that I’ve had with other community members (both the individual who made me aware that my comments had been deleted and when I informed my neighbor that her comment bringing the post to my attention had been deleted) that can corroborate comments being censored.
Lastly, I have a fair amount of email traffic and an audio recording of a conversation in which the county judge executive admits that his staff member was responsible for the deletion of comments from the public.
As I explained to the County Judge Executive, I wasn’t almost blown up in Iraq to come back to the states and have someone attempt to suppress my, and others’, right to free speech.
William R. Buchanan
Stamping Ground
