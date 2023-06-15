Many Americans will gather on June 19 to commemorate Juneteenth that is now recognized by our federal government, 28 states and the District of Columbia. Although the celebration of Juneteenth, which commemorates June 19, 1865, as the end of slavery, when General Granger read his General Orders No. 3 in Galveston, TX, has gained popularity in recent years. But Juneteenth didn’t become important because it became a national holiday, and it didn’t become important in 2020 after the unfortunate murders of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor. It has long been acknowledged by many African American families and communities.

And for me, since I had two great grand fathers who as members of the US Colored troops were in Galveston a month before General Grainger arrived and who were also at Appomattox Courthouse when General Lee surrendered on April 9, 1865, Juneteenth is deeply personal to me. These ancestors have beseeched me to tell their story which means challenging the predominant narrative and sharing a more inclusive interpretation of Juneteenth that can then provide justice for how we commemorate Juneteenth.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.