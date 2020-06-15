This Friday commemorates a special day for America, but most especially for African Americans.
June 19th, or Juneteenth as it is now called, celebrates the official end of slavery in the U.S. The actual date is June 19, 1865, some 30 months following President Abraham Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation, which was official Jan. 1, 1863.
On June 19, 1865, Major General Gordon Granger landed at Galveston, Texas. When Granger and his Union troops arrived in Texas they discovered slavery remained active and his third order was a declaration the war had ended and slavery was abolished.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” read Granger’s proclamation. “ This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters of slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
There are many theories as to why there was a two-and-a half year delay in freeing the slaves. The most accepted and most obvious, is the Confederate states refused to honor Lincoln’s orders. Other theories include the murder of a messenger with the news from Washington, D.C., while others believe the news was delayed to allow the slave owners to harvest another cotton crop.
Whatever the reason, Texas operated as if the Emancipation Proclamation never existed until Granger’s arrival.
It is easy to imagine the reaction of the now free slaves upon Granger’s orders. Some stayed and continued to work as employees, but many left immediately to find family members in nearby states.
The celebration of Juneteenth has experienced many ups and downs. Early on there was a resistance to the Juneteenth celebration with any communities prohibiting such celebrations. Little was taught of the event in schools, so there was a lack of knowledge and understanding among all Americans. Many employers were unwilling to allow black employees a day off to celebrate.
The Rev. Ralph Abernathy renewed awareness of Juneteenth in 1968 where the day and event was a focus of his speech during the Poor Peoples March in Washington, D.C.
Today, Milwaukee and Minneapolis host huge Juneteenth celebrations and institutions such as the Smithsonian and the Henry Ford Museum in Detroit sponsor Juneteenth events.
“Juneteenth today, celebrates African American freedom and achievement, while encouraging continued self-development and respect for all cultures,” states the National Registry of Juneteenth Organizations. “As it takes on a more national, symbolic and even global perspective, the events of 1865 in Texas are not forgotten, for all the roots tie back to the fertile soil from which a national day of pride is growing.”
Happy Juneteenth!
