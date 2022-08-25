Editor’s Note: The following letter is a response from Steven Rader, a sexual abuse survivor, to another who had written a letter to the editor partly about their own experience and by doing so, reached out to Steven. We do not typically publish letters addressed directly to a reader, but we felt this exchange was important. We did remove the letter writer’s name to provide some protection, but we trust they will know to whom Steven is speaking.
To the Editor,
I want to thank you for reading the article about my case and taking the time to respond.
I am so sorry for what you experienced too, but as you are aware, there is nothing on this earth that can change the abuse that happened to either of us. So I pose a question to you, one I spent months, even years pondering: What is justice to a survivor of childhood sexual trauma?
I came up with all kinds of medieval style tortures for him to experience, castration for one thing.
I prayed he would spend every day of his life behind bars while the guards looked the other way, but nothing made me feel like justice was served. I went through hours of mediation, back and forth, trying to figure out what gave me a sense of peace.
Nothing felt right, that is until the day in mediation when Sharon Muse said, “What if he admits all allegations are true?”
The admission was part of the plea agreement. That was not his generosity, it was mine. That, my fellow survivor, is validation. That is my voice being heard. This plea was on me, his life was in my hands.
I thank Sharon, Rob, my advocates, the assistant attorneys, and judges every day of my life for that validation!
I, the victim, feel justice was served. If the rest of his victims want to speak out, I will be there to support them the whole way to send this sick pervert away for longer, but this is my justice and I cannot be more satisfied. By the way, we did brand him a registered sexual predator for life, too!
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.