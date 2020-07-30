Emergency funding could be needed to keep substance use treatment programs afloat as some governments continue to shut down their communities. The Trump administration has repeatedly cited the possible rise of overdoses and suicides when calling for states and businesses to re-open. However, only a hundredth of one percent of the nearly $2.5 trillion was dedicated to mental health and substance use treatment. Many treatment centers, drug courts, and recovery programs have been forced to close, or they had to scale back during the shutdowns. Many of these programs rely on public funding, while others are private centers, and some are non-profit. Addiction is not going away in the country, and it continues throughout the pandemic.
Substance abuse treatment is a necessity for anyone struggling with addiction. When it becomes difficult to access any form of treatment or support, it causes a surge of fatal and non-fatal overdoses, and hospital admissions related to substance use. During this pandemic, the number of overdoses—not all fatal—continues to increase. According to an Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program, drug-related overdose jumped 18% in March, 29% in April, and 42% in May of 2020, when compared to the same times in 2019. States across the country have been experiencing spikes in overdoses. The Shelby County Health Department in Tennessee reported 391 overdoses from April 7, 2020, to May 7, 2020. Within a 30-day period, 58 of those overdoses were fatal, which was the most since tracking began in 2019.
Additionally, the Franklin County Coroner in Ohio reported the first four months of 2020 showed a 50% increase in the number of overdose deaths over the same time in 2019. Within the county, there was also a pattern of weekend spikes of overdoses. The Milwaukee County Emergency Medical Services Division in Wisconsin reported March and April 2020 displayed a 54% increase in drug overdose calls when compared to 2019. These trends continue across the country. For every ten suspected overdoses reported to the Overdose Detection Mapping Application Program in May of 2019, there were 14 overdoses in May of 2020. It is apparent that anyone who is using drugs is likely more vulnerable during the pandemic due to stigma, discrimination, inferior health knowledge, and the prioritization of drug use over overall health.
Many elected officials and health authorities or the experts initially felt that when the pandemic hit, it would lead to a decrease in overdoses. When the borders closed and drug trafficking was supposedly disrupted, and cities shut down, fewer people would be dying from a drug overdose. Unfortunately, the complete opposite happened. It almost seemed like this was a case of some authorities telling us to “listen to the experts”—when it really meant listen to “their” experts. Because when you begin listening to experts who disagree with elected officials’ experts, you are listening to the wrong experts.
Substance abuse treatment and rehabilitation cannot be pushed aside. Americans are going to continue to struggle, especially as elected officials continue to impose more restrictions and regulations. Civil liberties are being trampled upon daily, and the most vulnerable like substance users, along with every American, are being affected. If a percentage of treatment centers within the nation go belly-up because of continued lockdowns and government restrictions, it is going to be an all hands on deck to get people the help they need.
Nickolaus Hayes is a healthcare professional in the field of substance abuse and addiction recovery.
