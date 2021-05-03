“Make sure the main thing is the main thing.” This is my second attempt to give my young adult granddaughter advice in my grandfather book she gave me for Christmas. This seems like a crazy statement, but in fact, it may be the most important advice I can give. So often, we wander through life searching for direction when we have no idea where we are going. How do you trust the path you’re taking if you have no idea where you’re going? If you know what the “main thing” is, the most important thing, the very thing that makes your life complete, and if you make that thing the “main thing,” you will see sign posts along the journey. Let me explain.
Years ago, I was the coach of the junior high school football team at Georgetown High School. A young boy named Wesley came out for the team. He had never played any sports and wanted to give football a try. He was a big kid, over 200 pounds, and when we started practice, he looked like he was going to make the starting team. After three weeks of practice, we had our first game on Saturday, and Wesley didn’t show up. We won the game, and I didn’t think anymore about it. The next week of practice, Wesley was there working hard, but at game time on the following Saturday, he didn’t show up again. At practice on Monday, I asked him why he had missed those two games. His reply was, “Coach, we work so hard all week, I needed to rest on the weekend.” Somehow, he had missed what we were working for in all those practices. I don’t think he understood what the “main thing” was.
There is another story about a young father of two boys that played sports. They both were very good. One played basketball and the other football. The father’s main goal in life was to work hard so he could build a big house on a small farm and retire at a young age. He held a full-time job and worked another part-time job. The two jobs took so much of his time, he rarely got to see either boy play. There was no time for vacations, but he was sure he would make that up later. He reached the goal of the big house on the farm, but in his early 60’s he got cancer. It was just his wife and him, and in his depression, he asked, “I wonder why my boys don’t ever come around to see me?” When the “main thing” in his life had always been working to make money, it shouldn’t be surprising that his sons got used to life without him present. Be careful what you make the “main thing” in your life.
The final story I’ll share is about me. I grew up on Second Street, and times were really tough financially. My father was a paint contractor in the summer and stripped tobacco for Cecil Bell in the winter. He worked hard and money was scarce, but he always had time for this little boy. When he went fishing, I was with him. If he went hunting, I followed along behind. On Saturdays in the stripping room, I was there with him also. In the summer, we walked two miles across town to see the Georgetown Athletics play baseball. And if he had a dollar in his pocket, we stopped at Hamilton’s Drugstore and got a chocolate milkshake. A lady once told me my dad and I were joined at the hip. No, we didn’t have much money, but I thought I was the richest kid in town. Maybe I was because I believe my dad knew what the main thing was. And he made sure the main thing stayed the main thing.
And so, to my granddaughter, I would give this advice. Think hard about the “main things” in your life. Look deep inside yourself and find the things that really matter, the things that nourish your soul and make the world a better place. Pay attention to those things as you travel through life. Society is full of distractions, and if you’re not careful, you can end up in a place you don’t recognize. If you “make sure the main thing is the main thing,” you will never be lost.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.