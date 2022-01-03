To the Editor,
Ring the arena bell. On January 4, the Frankfort legislative session of the Republican Super Majority opens for business.
All the major players, lawyers, lobbyists, Alex Game Plans will take center stage, along with a new “Steal The Vote” shredder machine. The needs of Kentucky and its people will fall upon deaf ears plugged with Super PAC money.
Like the D.C. Supreme Court, Ghost Voting will be all the rage getting “their” business done. There is never a shortage of shovels to bury Democracy when Republicans grab power.
Judy Rembacki
Georgetown
