To the Editor,
Thank you for reporting on Georgetown College faculty members’ support for sexual assault survivors. I am grateful that you cared to report on it as the lead story and that I now live in a town where some college faculty members also offer support.
After reading the News-Graphic’s article, I began reading a copy of Kentucky-based author Cheryl L. Eriksen’s newly published book ‘Follow Me, Friend’ about her harrowing journey of confronting her childhood sexual abuse that she had not remembered. She was assisted in uncovering what had happened to her with the help of her mare Farletta. It was only through her horse’s reactions that she was forced to grapple with her past.
Her insights and her journey processing what happened to her struck a chord on a forgotten instrument that impelled me to write of it here. I hope it might help other readers as well.
I myself have survived sexual assault and horses have been key to my quest for recovery, also. Ms. Eriksen’s book describes a path for helping many with post-traumatic stress disorder to find help and healing with the quintessential Kentucky animal — the horse. She is an equine professional — as well as having a master’s degree in social work — and now an author of a literary odyssey of finding a new Kentucky home she dreamt of as a child.
I did not stop reading her book until I finished it. It’s a gripping, true tale, well-told.
Caroline Ritter
Georgetown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.