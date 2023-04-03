Saddlebreds, Standardbreds, Quarter Horses, and Thoroughbreds. For over 200 years, these equine breeds, and countless others, have grazed on the land now dedicated to the Kentucky Horse Park. When the Commonwealth secured these idyllic 1,200 acres, who could predict the impact of creating an equine theme park that was dedicated to deepening our relationship with the horse?
When the Park opened to the public in 1978, it did so in grand fashion. Serving as host venue for the World Eventing Championships, all eyes of the equestrian community were focused on Kentucky. Since then, the Park has remained a fixture for the sporting community hosting events encompassing a wide range of breeds, disciplines, and size.
The Park is home to the National Horse Center, an office park comprised of over 30 organizations and 500 employees. Organizations such as the US Equestrian, United States Dressage Federation, United States Pony Club, Central Kentucky Riding for Hope, and the Kentucky Horse Council are just some of the companies who comprise the largest equine office park in the world.
Beyond the events and office park, daily visitors can tour and learn about the horse. From museum exhibits such as, “Black Horsemen of the Kentucky Turf,” to feeding former Kentucky Derby Winner Funny Cide a peppermint, to learning about different breeds, our guests experience first-hand what makes our relationship with the horse so special.
While the Park is unique in our complexity and diversity, there are challenges that threaten our position. These challenges must be addressed in a thoughtful, strategic manner. Failure to do so will create an avenue for others to capitalize with the hope of supplanting our preeminence. If permitted, the negative impact will be felt for decades, never to be regained.
In 2028, the Park will celebrate its 50th anniversary. As with other facilities or buildings that reach this milestone, you recognize certain areas may need extra attention. The Park is no different. The deferred maintenance and capital needs of the Park continue to expand. Upgrades to our visitor’s center, museum, barns, and competition facilities are needed to remain current.
There is also unprecedented competition from other states. The landscape of equine facilities has changed since the Park hosted the World Equestrian Games in 2010. States including Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia, and Florida saw existing facilities complete major upgrades or completely new facilities developed by the private sector. What Kentucky knew for years, other states began to recognize… the equine industry is a major economic generator and improves the quality of life.
The economic impact of the Park is tremendous. Guests who visit or compete, spend time visiting other attractions, restaurants, while also staying in hotels. According to the Kentucky Department of Travel and Tourism, visitors spent $7.7 billion in 2021. Through visitors and competitions, the Park contributes to the economic health of our tourism industry.
Additionally, based on a study completed by the Fédération Équestre International, the 2010 Alltech WEG Games alone produced a $396 million economic impact. This does not include the residual growth and expansion of the sport horse industry that followed. And, while one-time events do have a large impact, the Park hosts events that return every year which attract attendees and guests from across the country.
In 2022 the Park undertook and effort to better understand who visited the Park as a tourist. The Park welcomed guests from all 50 states and numerous international destinations. 64% of the guests were first-time visitors to the Park. Over 80% of our visitors stay in hotels, campgrounds, or home rentals, with an average stay of four nights.
The Kentucky Horse Park represents what makes our Commonwealth so strong. The bluegrass found in our rolling hills has sustained and fed our horses for centuries. Those same horses were the lifeblood of our communities. Early settlers depended on their stable to tend crops, build homes, and provide transportation. These steady and faithful companions cleared a path for future generations. And while many of our current citizens do not rely on the horse for daily survival, that connection still runs deep.
There is no better representation of the Commonwealth than the Kentucky Horse Park, and it is a treasure we should cherish and protect.
Lee Carter is the Executive Director for the Kentucky Horse Park.
