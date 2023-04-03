Saddlebreds, Standardbreds, Quarter Horses, and Thoroughbreds.  For over 200 years, these equine breeds, and countless others, have grazed on the land now dedicated to the Kentucky Horse Park.  When the Commonwealth secured these idyllic 1,200 acres, who could predict the impact of creating an equine theme park that was dedicated to deepening our relationship with the horse?

When the Park opened to the public in 1978, it did so in grand fashion.  Serving as host venue for the World Eventing Championships, all eyes of the equestrian community were focused on Kentucky.  Since then, the Park has remained a fixture for the sporting community hosting events encompassing a wide range of breeds, disciplines, and size.  

