Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams announced this week the state continues to see a growth in the number of registered voters.
As of Aug. 31, Kentucky has some 3,517,567 voters. Over the past month another 19,626 people registered to vote in the upcoming election, an increase of 0.56 percent.
That’s good news, but the deadline to register is drawing close. For Kentucky the deadline to be eligible to vote in the November general election is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. You can register to vote at govoteky.com.
The increase in he number of registered voters is encouraging as the pandemic has made the usual registration drives difficult at best.
The majority of Kentucky’s voters are registered as Democrats with 47.5 percent of the electorate at 1,670,789, but Democratic registration continues to decline. This year, the number of eligible voters registered as Democrat decreased by 5,954 voters, or a .36 percent drop.
In Scott County, there are 19,023 voters registered as Democrats.
The Republican Party is increasing with 43.6 of the state’s registered voters at 1,533,095. This year the GOP had an increase of 21,274 registered voters, a gain of 1.41 percent.
In Scott County, 21,360 voters are registered Republicans.
Almost 9 percent of the state’s voters are registered under other affiliations. These affiliations grew 1.39 percent or some 4,306 voters.
In Scott County, 2,164 voters are registered as independent, Libertarian or some other political party.
Adams noted that his office has also been busy cleaning up Kentucky’s voter rolls. Since January, some 34,967 voters have been removed including 2,724 voters who are felons, nonresidents or deceased.
“We are aggressively removing from our rolls voters who have moved away, passed away or been put away,” Adams said.
The opportunity and privilege to vote should never be discounted and should always be appreciated. It is encouraging to see more people take advantage of the privilege.
Don’t forget, if you plan to register to vote in the upcoming election, the deadline is Oct. 5 at 4 p.m. You can register to vote at govoteky.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.