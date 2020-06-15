Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2001.
It is a warm April morning in 1950 when my grandmother – we called her granny — calls me to roll out of bed at 5. It’s a struggle for a youngster barely in his teens to get up so early every morning, but the sweet smell of bacon and eggs along with hot, homemade biscuits makes it a little easier to take.
Soon the boys of Second Street, Tom and Bill Price, Buddy Perry and myself, will be at the Paxtons’ house to deliver the Lexington Herald to the homes all across town. The papers will be neatly folded when we arrive and head out to throw them on the front porches of the houses along our routes. Throwing the Saturday paper is a little tough, especially on a windy day, because it only contains eight pages, and it is so light if you aren’t careful it will end up on the porch roof instead of the porch floor.
Jimmy Hamilton will come by in his pickup truck and stop long enough to get his paper and ask where I’ve been all morning, even though it’s barely six in the morning.
I’ll stop at Doc Scroggins’ grocery store on Maddox Street just long enough to say hello and then continue on.
I’ll run into the Snyder boys delivering The Courier-Journal. Frank will be driving their car, while Billy and Bo will be running back and forth carrying the papers. They both later became track stars at Georgetown College, and it is no wonder after all the running they did delivering the papers.
By seven o’clock I’m back home and nobody is stirring, so I pick up my Red Ryder BB gun and head for McKnight’s pond to shoot some snakes. The Saturday movies at the Glenn Theatre start at 10 o’clock with a double feature starring a cowboy movie along with a comedy of Laurel and Hardy, and we will all be there. Fifty cents gets us in and still leaves enough for a box of popcorn and a coke.
Just a little past noon, the gang heads for Andy’s poolroom for one of his famous ham sandwiches with horse radish mustard so hot it nearly takes your head off. Then we hurry home, because Mr. Robey is going to plow the lot beside the Prices’ house for his garden. We’ll follow behind the plow and pick up some fishing worms so we can go fish for catfish just before dark.
A game of three-on-three basketball in the back yard of Norman Hambrick’s house will take us to suppertime. Then we head for the pond with that can of worms we had picked up earlier to catch some yellow-bellied catfish. They’ll be biting. They always are.
By nine o’clock we are all in bed, because five o’clock in the morning comes really early and those Sunday papers are a lot bigger, sometimes as many as 40 pages, and we do need our rest for another busy day ahead.
Oh, by the way, I almost forgot — there was a lady in my office today, and she was saying there is nothing in this town for the kids to do.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
