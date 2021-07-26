This week I’ll go back to the lady who asked me what it was like growing up on Second Street. There are so many stories to tell, but let me start by sharing this observation: Remarkably, over 70 years ago, our neighbors never seemed to mind us boys using their fields for our playground. Last week I wrote about how we fished, rode horses, and sleighed down the hills in Mr. McKnight’s fields. We swam in Mr. Askew’s pond. Now let me tell you about another neighbor.
Mr. Bradshaw owned the large farm right at the end of Second Street. We played our made-up baseball games there and flew home-made kites. Sometimes we camped out overnight and slept in the open field. In the winter, we rabbit hunted, and we shot doves in the fall.
We even built a club house on the Bradshaw property. That turned out to be a disaster. We found some old boards that Mr. Price had left over from some of his carpenter jobs. We used them for the sides and roof. A building had burned down at the college, so we took our wagons and gathered some of the bricks for the floor and made a fireplace. Some cardboard boxes from Mac’s grocery made for good insulation for the walls. It was a great place to hang out that summer. We even borrowed some corn from the Bradshaw corn field and roasted it in our little fireplace. Life was good as summer turned to winter and we shut the little building down.
It was a cold spring day when Bill Price and I returned to fix our little club house up for another year. It was cold, so we decided to build a fire in the fireplace. That was a big mistake. The cardboard insulation had dried out and now it was on fire. We ran to the McKnight pond with a bucket for water, but it was too late. Someone had called the fire department as the building was engulfed in flames higher than the trees.
What were two little boys to do? We ran and hid. By now the neighbors had gathered around and our parents were crying thinking we were inside and might have been killed. And we were hiding thinking if we were caught our parents might kill us, or at least give us a good paddling. When we were finally found, our parents didn’t know whether to laugh or cry.
For the lady who asked what it was like growing up on Second Street, you can see no two days were the same. There was one thing, however, that didn’t change and that was the property owners that let us use their land for our playground. Mr. Bradshaw had a beautiful house and fine show horses at the edge of the property, but I never met him, even after the big fire. Mr. McKnight never ran us off even after we rode his work horses. And Mr. Askew let us skinny dip in his pond with the cows, and only showed up when he was going to have a picnic close by.
I wonder if neighbors would allow this in today’s world. Of course, they don’t need to since we have the finest parks with an indoor swimming pool, water park and organized sports for all the youngsters. All those choices sound like a dream scenario for the children today. But I wonder. When you have a long day before you and good friends beside you, your imagination and a little resourcefulness can take you anywhere, especially if the neighbors don’t mind. None of our families had much money back then, but man, we were the richest kids in town.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.