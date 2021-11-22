To the Editor,
I am writing this letter to let you know you have a lot to be thankful for because of this special town we all share.
My 74 year old sister took ill while in the Kroger store on Wednesday, November 17. An older lady helped me find my car (I was so rattled and only had the car for two weeks.) While I was in the parking lot a young store employee noticed my sister having problems and got her a mobile cart to sit in and stayed with her until she was taken by the wonderful EMS. There was an off duty fireman and his wife that helped until she was taken in the ambulance. A customer stayed with us and helped.
I did not know any of these special folks and I am sorry but I do not remember any of their names, but on that day they were all caring people that did not hesitate to get involved.
They were young, old, white, black, employees and customers. We are so thankful to everyone.
I am also thankful for family and friends that helped check on my ill husband so I could stay with my sister at St. Joseph Hospital.
This Thanksgiving will be extra special. Thank you one and all. Most of all we thank God for sending all of the good people.
Connie White Tackett and Beverly Bowen
Georgetown
