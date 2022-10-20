Amendment 1 Supermajority Republicans want taxpayers to add 12 more days to their 60-30 day General Assembly well paid, part-time jobs. The business world has the answer “No.” If a person can’t get the work done on time, they are the wrong person for the job.
Amendment 2 “No.” Obviously the Constitution was gender flawed. Abigal Adams reminded John, “Not to forget the ladies.” “No” will make sure they don’t.
Rob Johnson lost his job as Judge of the 14th Judical Circuit. Next Johnson lost trying for Court of Appeals. There are reasons for Johnson’s failures.
A Democrat appointed Kathie Gabhart, a Republican, to her judgeship. Judge Katie Gabhart has served the 14th Judicial Circuit with diligence, respect and ethics befitting her years in the Executive Ethics Commission. Many people didn’t believe “Ethics” existed in Frankfort anymore. Judge Kathie is a keeper.
The 88th district State Representative is Democrat, Cherlynn Stevenson. Her voting record supporting the people in her district is shockingly wonderful. Stevenson knows who we are, what we want and determind to get it for us. Remember Republicans voted themselves pay raises while voting “no” to teachers again.
Can you feel the Love?
The Republican candidate for this new gerrymandered 88th is Jim Coleman. According to a news-reporter. Coleman assured the woman voter he was not a Republican “right-most-fringe” group. Coleman’s Facebook revealed otherwise. “Let’s go Brandon” is code: four letter-expletives he aims at President Biden. What other lies will Coleman tell voters?
