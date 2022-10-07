Candidate Alonzo Allen expressed in his October 4th letter to the editor, as well as at the Democratic women’s event that he was troubled a September 27th letter to the editor written by an A. Allen might have been misconstrued to have been written by him.
Allen is not an uncommon name. For example the newly inaugurated president of Georgetown College is named Rosemary A. Allen.
Without knowing who the person was, and despite the fact they wrote an innocuous and basic common sense letter, Alonzo cast disdain towards them, and accused them of “slander,” “character assassination,” and “personal degradation.”
To revisit the original offending letter, it simply encouraged people to get to know the candidates. Connie Tackett’s husband and business partner pled guilty to the FBI to stealing half a million dollars from a church. Nathaniel Price has an ambiguous campaign message.
Both these points are perfectly valid for voter discussion. Nathaniel Price took the opportunity to respond to his criticism. Georgetown is still waiting for a statement from Connie Tackett. People have a right to know the basics including how a multi-year crime involving illegal checks written in her name went down without her knowing. Also what’s in Mr. Tackett’s plea deal? Did his admission of guilt secure a promise she wouldn’t be pursued?
Does Connie plan to continue having business ties with her fraudulent partner? Both their names are still listed in front of her realty office on Washington Street. She’s been busy installing her small campaign signs next to David Lusby’s big campaign signs at his commercial properties around town and maybe hasn’t gotten a chance to update her business sign.
The get to know your candidates message a citizen of Georgetown took the time to share shouldn’t be overshadowed by Alonzo Allen’s defensive attitude. Voters should come to the library for the October 20th mayoral debate and the October 25th meet the candidates event.
