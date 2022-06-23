MDMA is a popular drug used at clubs and music festivals. MDMA is most known as Ecstasy. The crystalized form is known as Molly and is sold as pills. The problem is even though it is being made to seem as if it’s MDMA the pills can contain little to no MDMA and is laced with other drugs, including Fentanyl.
The reason Molly can be addictive is the depression that follows. A dose of Molly typically lasts between four and six hours, causing someone to continue using after a short period of time. When people take Molly, their brain releases high levels of serotonin. It seems like a fun party drug until the drug wears off.
It is important to know the signs of MDMA use. Here are the most common signs of MDMA Abuse:
— Euphoria
— Friendliness
— Sense of well-being
— Increased interest in others
— Impulsivity
— Heightened emotions and empathy
— Increased energy
— Changes in sensory perception
— Interest in communicating emotional topics and memories. Here are the symptoms that show up when coming off MDMA:
— Depression
— Impaired memory
— Aggression
— Irritability
— Lethargy
— Anxiety
— Fatigue
— Decreased Motivation
— Disinterest in Food
MDMA can cause a person’s body to become overheated which can result in death. People using MDMA or Molly tend to make poor choices when it comes to sexual encounters. The artificial sense of empathy the drug gives people can cause them to feel as if they are in love and believe sex is a good idea.
MDMA is extremely dangerous. Even though someone may not feel a withdrawal like they would from alcohol or heroin, they tend to feel overly depressed. Due to the rise in serotonin during consumption, after someone stops taking MDMA their serotonin levels are depleted, causing the person to experience negative psychological effects up to several days after consuming MDMA.
Finding out your child or loved one is using MDMA can be scary and overwhelming. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, reach out for help before it’s too late. We help people all over the US find treatment and end the web that traps someone in addiction.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.