To the Editor,
Stimulants come in different forms; some as prescriptions such as Adderall and Vyvanse, while others are purchased illegally on the streets such as Methamphetamine. Adderall and Vyvanse can be a gateway to Methamphetamine use, which is the worst.
Methamphetamine is a very powerful stimulant that is one of the most damaging illicit drugs. It can cause saliva to dry and ultimately can lead the addict to have rotting teeth. People who use meth can also hallucinate and experience delusions causing them to pick at their skin because they believe bugs are crawling on them. Those addicted to methamphetamine can go into what is called “meth psychosis.”
When someone is experiencing meth psychosis, they will be a zombified, paranoid shell of a person you once knew. Methamphetamine will suck the life right out of them causing them to see and experience things that aren’t there. They may be paranoid that someone is chasing them when no one is there.
Knowing the signs of stimulant use can help you save your child or loved one from psychosis and overdoses.
Narconon not only helps those interested in the Narconon program, but we also help people all over the US find treatment centers. If you or a loved one are struggling with addiction, please call us today at 1-800-431-1754. You are not alone and all you need to do is reach out for help.
Alina Snowden
Denham Springs, Louisiana
