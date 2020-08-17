Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
“Hey coach, how will I know if I’m enough?” I have just finished reading a fascinating book about football, but it is more about life than any football game.
The book, The Long Snapper, is about the guy who snaps the ball for punts, field goals and extra points. That’s all his job is, except of course, to block after he centers the ball.
That may seem like a simple thing to do, especially for a professional football player. But what if it was the last play of the game, and the winner of the Super Bowl depended on a perfect snap and a perfect kick?
And what if the snapper had been retired from football for three years, and was now a junior high school teacher?
And what if, during class, the teacher received a call on his cell phone from the boss of the New England Patriots?
What if he said that both the starting snapper and his backup were injured, and out for the season, and the playoffs were to begin, and they needed him to come out of retirement?
This is a true story. That is exactly how it happened, but what occurred in between the phone call and the last snap of the Super Bowl is the real story.
It’s hard to put into words the emotions of someone facing the stress of success and failure, on the biggest stage in the entire world of sports. But, let me try.
It was just a few years earlier, in a similar situation, another snapper had the game in his hands. All he had to do was deliver the ball to the holder, and the place kick would make them the world champions.
That did not happen. Instead, the ball sailed high over the kickers head, and with it went any chance of winning.
But, that wasn’t the end of the story. The great football player went into a deep depression. He received death threats and was forced to move away. It was a moment that he will take to his grave. Nobody remembered the name of the snapper, until he messed up, then he was never forgotten.
These were the thoughts of that school teacher, and now, long snapper, pondered as the days fast approached for the biggest challenge of his life. With so much on the line, he felt that he just couldn’t go through with it.
With two days to go, he approached the coach. “I can’t do it,” he, “I quit.”
But, it was too late. There was no one else. Anyway, the game won’t depend on a snap. It will be decided early, either won or lost. It didn’t happen that way.
With only time for one last play and the score tied at 29, the field goal team ran on the field.
This was it. Either a name no one remembers, or one that would live on for years, depending on the snap.
The tension, the snap, the kick and everything was perfect, New England, 32, and Carolina Panthers, 29.
That’s the story of the game, but what bout the story of life and the what ifs?
The Super Bowl ring, the Gold Metal, the status in life, and the accolades from your peers are wonderful things, but are they enough. That is the question about life, and the answer comes from another true story of a bobsled team at they wondered about the Gold Medal, and how it could change their lives.
And the coach’s words were, “If you are not enough without it, you will never be enough with it.”
“Hey, God, how will I know if I’m enough?”
And the reply, “When you cross the finish line, you will know.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
