To the Editor,
Save Kentucky State University (KSU). Kentucky State is a valuable institution of higher education in this state. It’s the only public Historically Black College or University (HBCU) in Kentucky and has been educating students for 135 years. KSU is one of the most affordable HBCUs in the country and a great producer of Black nurses. Not only has KSU educated Black students from all over the country and state, but also students of every ethnicity and race who wanted to get a quality and affordable education.
KSU’s financial woes are not only theirs to bear. Since the Great Recession, the Kentucky Legislature has divested from higher education more than any other state in the country. This divestment has caused Kentucky’s institutions to make up the difference by passing those costs on to students by increasing tuition.
Please help save this great institution that provides so much cultural and historical significance to Frankfort and the entire HBCU community.
Natalie Gwishiri
Frankfort
