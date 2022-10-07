I am the mother of an adopted child. Thus, I confess that I get a bit uncomfortable whenever the topic of abortion comes up. Yet, even as someone who is “pro-life,” it feels like some of today’s abortion laws seem more about punishing women than saving babies. 

As a “DES” baby (my mother took the drug Diethylstilbestrol when she was carrying me), I had a higher risk for miscarriage. I had two miscarriages and one ectopic pregnancy before adopting our son and then conceiving another. The ectopic pregnancy resulted in surgery to remove one of my ovaries. There is absolutely no chance that a fetus can survive in an ectopic pregnancy, and had I not had surgery, I very well might have died. Yet in today’s “post-Roe” legal environment, physicians are wary of performing life-saving care to women in cases like these because they fear retribution from excessive anti-abortion laws. 

