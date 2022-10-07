I am the mother of an adopted child. Thus, I confess that I get a bit uncomfortable whenever the topic of abortion comes up. Yet, even as someone who is “pro-life,” it feels like some of today’s abortion laws seem more about punishing women than saving babies.
As a “DES” baby (my mother took the drug Diethylstilbestrol when she was carrying me), I had a higher risk for miscarriage. I had two miscarriages and one ectopic pregnancy before adopting our son and then conceiving another. The ectopic pregnancy resulted in surgery to remove one of my ovaries. There is absolutely no chance that a fetus can survive in an ectopic pregnancy, and had I not had surgery, I very well might have died. Yet in today’s “post-Roe” legal environment, physicians are wary of performing life-saving care to women in cases like these because they fear retribution from excessive anti-abortion laws.
As citizens of Kentucky, we have the right to vote on Amendment 2 to the Kentucky Constitution this November. This amendment would prohibit ALL abortions in the state. Why is this so problematic? While laws can be changed, a constitutional amendment is absolute. It would enable our state legislators to pass any law relating to abortion—including extreme legislation that could endanger women’s health--and there would be no legal means for overturning it.
Currently Kentucky’s “trigger law” is under court review. The trigger law went into effect when Roe v. Wade was overturned by the US Supreme Court and bans all abortions in Kentucky except when a woman’s life is in danger. Under this law, abortion is a felony and is punishable by up to 1 to 5 years in prison. Should the 2nd amendment pass, this law would be backed by the KY Constitution.
The youngest child to get an abortion in Kentucky was nine years old. KY Amendment 2 does not allow for exceptions for rape/incest. Do we really want to our government to force these children to carry the child of their rapist to term? And what happens to these babies after they are born?
Consider, too, cases where the risk to a mother’s health is unclear. For instance, in 1 in 1,000 pregnancies, women get cancer while carrying a baby. When would it be legal for a physician to perform an abortion? And what about miscarriages and ectopic pregnancies? Hospitals in states with restrictive abortion laws are sending women home who are miscarrying and refusing to treat them until there is absolute certainty that the embryo or fetus is no longer viable, which can result in massive bleeding and trauma to the mother. Pharmacies are denying needed medications to those experiencing a miscarriage over worry that they cannot prove to insurance companies that it is being used for miscarriage and not abortion.
The result of such cases is that ultimately it will be lawyers--and not physicians — who determine what is best for patients. Is this really the post-Roe world we want to live in?
It is important to know that the 2nd amendment could also potentially lead to regulations on contraceptives. If this seems like a stretch, consider that some of our state lawmakers are already having these conversations. Also consider that prior to Griswold v. Connecticut in 1965, birth control was either restricted or outlawed in several states.
I am thankful that my reproductive issues occurred decades ago. Yet I fear for our young women and their daughters should the second amendment pass in Kentucky. I am not writing as a Republican or a Democrat; rather, I am writing as a concerned citizen who believes that a constitutional amendment that restricts all abortions would be bad for Kentucky. Please vote NO on amendment 2; and if you are not registered to vote, please do so before October 11 (GoVoteKy.com).
