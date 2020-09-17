To the Editor,
2020 has been a different year to say the least. Our country is made up of two parts and COVID has swept the nation. But the world must go on, including elections. This year Kentucky’s 17th district is looking to re-elect Senator Damon Thayer. Mr. Thayer is the current State Senate Majority Floor Leader and has held the office of state Senator since 2003. That’s where I give my opinion. You ask me Kentucky needs experience and expertise in times such as these. That’s why it’s important that we re-elect Mr. Thayer this fall.
Mr. Thayer is an accomplished business owner, well respected legislator, father, pillar of his community, equine and racing advocate, not to mention a good friend of mine. Mr. Thayer has and always will protect your civil liberties.
“Damon Thayer has a proven track record of principled, conservative leadership that we can rely upon when casting a vote for our values this November. He is consistent in fighting to protect the lives of unborn Kentuckians, and is committed to preserving our second Amendment rights. Damon will never shy away from doing what’s right for the citizens of the 17th Senate District.” said Representative Savannah Maddox of Kentucky’s 61st District.
State Senator Thayer has received the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce’s MVP award 6 times. One coming as recently as last week. He has received the Big Hitter award from the Kentucky League of Cities twice. The National Rifle Association awarded him the highest legislative honor, the Defender of Freedom award last year, for his work in upholding and protecting our 2nd amendment rights.
Mr. Thayer has been endorsed by Kentucky Right to Life and has an A+ rating from the NRA. Kentucky Professional Fire Fighters, the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and GoPac have also endorsed Mr. Thayer before, as well as General Contractors of Kentucky.
Damon Thayer will always keep your taxes low, protect the lives of the unborn, protect your rights to speak as you will and your second amendment rights. Most importantly he’ll always work for you.
In times like these when experience counts, Kentucky’s 17th district is honored to have Damon Thayer as their top legislator. I’m proud to endorse Mr. Thayer to be re-elected once again to continue to serve the people of Kentucky and most importantly the people of the 17th district.
Jack Smith
Williamstown
