To the Editor,
State Senator Damon Thayer spoke to a meeting last Friday of the Ky Press Association in which he took Gov. Beshear to task over Kentucky’s COVID response.
Well, I for one, am very appreciative of the governor’s attempt to keep us all safe in the worst pandemic of our lifetimes, despite being second-guessed by virtually every Republican in the state and hedged in by the Republican-controlled state legislature at every turn. I guess what they want is to be like Idaho, whose vaccine rate is the lowest in the nation, COVID infection rate (over 40% positive rate) and hospitalization rate have overwhelmed every hospital in that state.
The healthcare community there has had to initiate what is known as “crisis standards of care,” meaning their facilities are so overwhelmed by COVID they have had to triage hospital admissions and ration care only to the sickest patients, and even had to send many of these to hospitals in neighboring states for lack of beds.
But Idaho is free of masks, closure and vaccine mandates...so I guess it’s all good.
The last two years have been an eye-opener...the Republican Party has devolved into a death cult, where they apparently care not at all about science or public health, but only about their quest for power above all else.
Jane Hay
Sadieville
