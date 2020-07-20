As we enter the fifth month of pandemic, it has been interesting to observe people and their reactions. Some have been educational. Some have been infuriating. And still others make me question why I ever have the slightest faith in humanity.
I believe that many of the reactions have not been exclusively formulated to the pandemic itself, but rather that the pandemic has served as an amplifier that has allowed us to better view the perspectives that our friends, family and neighbors have held for quite some time.
What I have noticed is that there is a lack of faith among people. Not faith in religion, per se, but faith in some of the great social constructs that have defined our society since our severance from Great Britain. Over the course of our country’s young history, we have developed a strong centralized form of government, protected the freedom of the media and fostered an environment for academic curiosity.
Trying to not sound too jingoistic, I would argue that the United States’ system of government, journalism and academia have reached a point that is not surpassed by any other nation in the world.
Yet, in our current society, it seems people eschew these institutions. People have little to no faith in their government, the media or academics. You hear their criticisms in offhand comments, read them from social media posts and, most frighteningly, see the results of this absence of faith when their ballots are cast.
Please do not get me wrong. I am not an apologist for these entities. Far too many times we have been let down by cases of corruption and incompetence among our government officials, or witnessed the biases of journalists and academics. It is easy to see why people would become more skeptical of them.
Skepticism is not a bad thing. As a friend recently pointed out to me, skepticism was what brought about the Age of Enlightenment. Without it, the development of modern science would have been hindered at best, and would not exist at worst. We would still believe in a flat world that the sun revolves around, theories supported by religious leaders who controlled all facets of life. Political skepticism is indeed what led to our nation being founded in the first place.
But skepticism only works when coupled with another great virtue, discernment. Discernment is what makes us judge the opinions of various people. It’s what allows us to seek the truth in a sea of opinions. It is what makes us give credence to the viewpoints of subject authorities. Without discernment, skepticism only exists to question for questioning’s sake. Discernment gives a point to our skepticism and helps us find honest answers.
We live in a society that has mistakenly taken the maxim of “All men are created equal…” to mean that all are entitled to their own opinions, and that all opinions hold equal weight. That simply is not the case. Experts carry that title for a reason. It is likely the doctor knows more about healthcare than the patient, just as it is likely that the college basketball coach knows more about the sport than the average radio caller.
Yet we go to extreme lengths to demonstrate our own intelligence, or more often, the lack thereof. We declare government officials to be tyrants when they suggest we wear a mask in public. We put no stock in the methodology used by medical experts at such institutions as the CDC and Johns Hopkins University. We cry foul and “fake news” when the media reports information that we do not like and declare that it must because of a political agenda.
We have come to suspect, and expect, the worst in our leaders, be they elected or not. And what it is resulting in is the dumbing down of our society. Isaac Asimov put it best when he said, “The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our (nation’s) political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that ‘my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.’”
I would be lying if I said I knew what the answer was. But I know that for us to flourish, we need to find some faith in our institutions again and recognize the fact that, as individuals, we don’t know what we don’t know. We need to listen more, talk less, and realize there are people who have dedicated their lives towards subjects most of us don’t understand. And that is okay.
Tommy Druen is a Scott County resident and former Chairman of the Scott County Republican Party.
