To the Editor,
I think it’s time for teachers to work their magic again this election year.
A few years ago teachers banded together to help oust a governor out of office for not respecting them.
It’s time to do it again with our state representative and state senators who voted a raise for themselves and other state workers but left teachers out. Probably a lot of these elected officials also voted for charter schools. It seems they have no respect for our public education system.
Teachers have proven they have the power of influencing voters to do the right thing. So let’s vote them out!
Voting over party lines can be successful for the future of Kentucky’s public school children and teachers.
Let’s vote over party lines. We’ve proved it can be done.
J.R. Williamson
Scott County
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.