While we agree with the ultimate choice, we would be remissed if we did not add how disappointed we are with the school board’s lack of transparency in the process, as well as the seeming rush to reach a decision.
Kentucky’s state education associations and groups encourage a process that is not transparent, arguing that if it is more open, the pool of candidates would shrink. Board chairman Diana Brooker said during Thursday’s meeting the finalists were asked if their names could be released and one declined. That is why the board withheld the candidates names.
Who did that really serve?
Fayette County’s Schools recently held a similar search and released the names along with holding a public forum so the public could meet the candidates. Their choice was an educator who was a superintendent of a system a fraction the size of the Lexington system, so the public forum undoubtedly helped that individual to get a solid footing with the public.
This should in no way be a reflection upon the hiring of Billy Parker Jr., which we believe is a good, solid selection. But we believe Parker’s hiring would have benefited from a more open process. Even though the right candidate was chosen, the process and its lack of transparency was flawed.
This newspaper and Scott United, a group of community and business leaders, each strongly urged a transparent process, but the school board decided to go in a different direction.
Unfortunately, that decision was to remove the public from the process and keep the public in the dark. And we are comfortable and pleased with the selection.
