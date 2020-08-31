Originally published in the News-Graphic in 2009.
She may be the best looking lady in town. She stands 10 feet tall, and for more than a century she has stood looking down on Main Street.
She is Lady Justice.
She is the lady atop the courthouse.
With a sword in one hand and the scales of justice in the other, she signifies what is right in America.
With the sword to protect the rights of all who have been accused and the scales the weigh the evidence, her symbol is what justice is supposed to be about.
There are some interesting stories about this lady who guards over our system of justice.
In her left hand is the scale of justice. This signifies that in a trial the evidence, both pro and con, is to be weighed.
Then and then only should a verdict be rendered.
When our Lady Justice was taken down several years ago for a facelift and repairs it was found that one part of the scale had been replaced by a tine pie pan.
No doubt years ago something had happened to the original and the pie pan proved to be the best replacement.
Another interesting aspect of our lady is that she does not have a blindfold on.
On almost all of the similar statues that lady wears a blindfold to signify that justice is blind.
It should not matter your color, your economic stature or place in society, only the weight of the evidence should be considered.
Remember this as you pass and look up or, perhaps, as yo might be tempted to judge someone without first knowing the whole story.
When our lady was taken down for her trip to the beauty parlor we found she had been shot through the end of the nose with the bullet coming out the back of her head.
According to stories, we learned a drunk had come through town one Saturday night and shot this beautiful lady.
With the proper surgery that wound was repaired, and there appeared to be no brain damage.
Although she looks as though she is copper statue, she is made of hundreds of carefully crafted pieces of sheet metal.
The craftsman that restored her to her nearly original shape painted her to look like tarnished copper, which is the material many similar statues are made of.
There is one other interesting legend about our famous lady that I have not been able to verify.
According to legend, at midnight on Halloween night she comes down from her perch and runs around the top of the courthouse.
This story has persisted for so long, I think that I need to be down here next Halloween to check it out. Maybe I’ll even bring my camera.
This lady that has looked over our town for all these many years has seen many sights.
She watched the horse and buggy pull through the muddy Main Street and watched with pride the renovation of beautiful downtown.
She stood tall during the famous Goebel trial and just as proud for the smallest misdemeanor.
She is Lady Justice.
She is what America is all about.
If only she could talk, what a wonderful story she could tell.
But, maybe, just maybe, if we realize what she stands for, she really does tell a story.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.