To the Editor,
I wanted to take a moment and let you know how much Lana Pennington meant to myself and my family during the tragic loss of my sister in law.
My husband and I were in the car trying to get to the scene (and my brother) and we looked behind us and Lana and her husband were there. Our pastor had called them and they were there immediately.
She was the one to get the dress for the funeral, and donated her own beautiful white sweater when we couldn’t find one. She did whatever she could for our family during our time of need/grief. She and her husband were awesome.
God has his hand on Lana. She works as His hands and feet with compassion for all. I believe she would make an awesome coroner.
Glenda Storie
Scott County
Why Chad Halsey should be our next Coroner
To the Editor,
You may ask, why Chad Halsey for Coroner...
Chad, a Scott County native, is an individual that puts others first. He’s a compassionate, dependable, hard working, honest and respectable family man. Anyone who knows him will tell you, he is always the same.
Chad has been a deputy coroner and knows the changes he wants to make in the Coroner’s office.
— Uniforms for all deputies for a more professional appearance;
— A schedule for deputies to know when they are on call;
— All deputy positions should be paid positions.
The Coroner’s position is a full time job. It takes an individual that will work to make Scott County a full time commitment. Most importantly, the Coroner needs to keep confidentiality as their main priority. Scott County needs an individual that takes the coroner’s position seriously, and respects the privacy of the families.
It is important for all voters to fact check the candidates and truly know their personalities, their commitments, goals, and their true reason for wanting to be your next Scott County Coroner.
Teresa Bolte
Scott County
