To the Editor,
I will be forever grateful for the moment Lana Pennington arrived at my house on the death of my grandfather. I watched as maybe a dozen people came into the room with their head hung down, eyes averted and awkward apologies. I witnessed many people who were uncomfortable tending the needs of the living….the ones left behind after the passing of a loved one.
I am beyond grateful that God saw to it that Lana would come to my house…she listened to me ugly cry and reminisce about all the things that I thought was so important for her to know. She needed to know what the world was losing. Not just me, but the world. She gave me room to be raw… to experience the loss with someone. She gave me something that family even feels uncomfortable doing.
Not everyone is built to love people outwardly at their weakest moments. Most people excuse themselves or try to make themselves invisible because they don’t know how to respond…I needed Lana on October 28, 2021. I needed her compassion, I needed her love for people, I needed the peace and light that she brought in a very dark and painful situation.
I will vote Lana Pennington for Coroner because I couldn’t imagine anyone going through that process without her.
Hannah M. Caudill
Georgetown
