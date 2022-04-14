To the Editor,
I am so pleased that Lana Pennington is running for the office of Coroner. I have personally known Lana for many years. As a member of our church, I have seen Lana in several situations supporting those who have just lost a loved one in death. She has a strong sense of caring and compassion and brings calmness to even the most devastating circumstances.
During my 45 year nursing career, I have been involved many times with families losing a loved one. I know how important it is to have someone with the family that is not only personable but also professional. I feel Lana possesses the experience and qualities it takes to excel in the office of Coroner.
Losing a loved one is one of the worst things we can experience in life. This would not just be a job to Lana but a way to provide peace and comfort and to show care to our community.
Marcia Brown
Scott County
