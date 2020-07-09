To the Editor,
On 6/23/20 I sent a letter to Land O’ Lakes butter company as during my shopping time at Kroger, I noticed the American Indian lady was no longer on the package. Her picture was simply gone. I phoned customer service and was advised they wanted to honor the farmers. I was asked to look on the net and read more about their decision. Reading their reasoning made no sense. It was an appeasement decision.
For over 100 years the American Indian lady was on this package. No one thought it racist till now. I bought their butter because of her, I saw good. The next time I went to Kroger, I bought different butter. No longer will I purchase anything Land O’ Lakes. I bought this butter because it tasted good and because of the American Indian picture.
The package has four sides — two sides depict the Indian lady, one side advises nutritional facts and one side indicated “proud to be owned by farmers.” If the company wishes to depict more about farmers, they could have without eliminating her. The unreasonable sensitivities of today’s society is nauseating.
Land O’ Lakes is history in my home. I’ve decided to eliminate their product.
Angie Tedder
Georgetown
