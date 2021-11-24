To the Editor,
The Scott County community is so blessed to have The Central Kentucky Landfill closed.
Thanks to Joe Pat Covington and all the magistrates who worked so diligently for the people of Scott County to have the landfill shutdown. This closing was also the result of the community coming together on so many occasions to lift our voices against the dangerous pollution being dumped in our backyards. Thank you to the Scott County Neighbors (info@scneighbors.net) and Norris Stacy, who kept us informed on the attempts by Waste Services of the Bluegrass to make Northern Scott County the dumping ground for Fayette Counties trash and a few other counties too. It’s such a relief not to see countless semi tractor trailers traveling down U.S. 25 filled with garbage.
Scott County came together to work tirelessly for our children’s future to have a clean and safe environment for them to grow in. This is also an economic victory for Scott County. Property value, development and roads have been saved by the closure of the landfill.
Friends and neighbors never underestimate the power of your voice to make a difference.
Carolyn Hamilton
Scott County
