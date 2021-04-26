Dear Judge Covington:
It is with great interest that I’ve followed the conversations and news about the landfill. With these observations in mind, I respectfully submit the following comments and recommendations.
The landfill was started as a city owned and operated facility back in the early 1990s. Because it was a government project, no approval by the local planning and zoning commission was required. The site of the landfill currently has an agricultural zoning. Recently, the planning and zoning commission and the county board of adjustments refused to approve the proposed expansion of the landfill.
When the city sold the landfill, the site changed from a governmental use to a private use. But, as is apparent, there was no change to the site’s zoning to make it compatible with its use as a landfill. Since the expansion was denied, it is logical that the original use would have similarly been turned down by the planning and zoning commission. There is no statute or court ruling that exempts the landfill owners from being subject to planning and zoning jurisdiction simply because the property was acquired from a government entity.
No public notice was given of a change from governmental to private use. No public hearing was held before the planning and zoning commission or the board of adjustments. No vote, by the proper authority, was taken to approve the use of the site as a landfill.
The result being that the citizens of the county were denied their due process rights regarding the current use of the landfill site. Due process is the legal requirement that the state must respect all legal rights that are owed to a person. Due process balances the power of law of the land and protects the individual person from it. When a government harms a person without following the exact course of the law, this constitutes a due process violation, which offends the rule of law.
The affected citizens were put at a distinct disadvantage because of conflicts of interest by some of the process’ participants. These conflicted participants should have been safeguarding the public’s interest in this matter.
Based on this analysis, the current landfill is an illegal dump. Because of the denial of due process and the failure to safeguard the safety, health and welfare of the public, the City of Georgetown and the County of Scott have inflicted real damages to the property and lives of its citizenry.
Landfill space is essential to the county and the city since we all produce waste and require its disposal. It is fundamentally unfair though to disrupt the lives and damage the property of some of our fellow citizens in order to benefit the rest of us. To avoid this, problems with the landfill need to be eliminated. Those problems include:
— The danger posed by truck traffic.
— Offensive and dangerous odors.
— Damage to public roads creating hazardous driving conditions.
— Litter created by debris scattered by trash trucks.
— The general unsightly appearance and negative impact caused by the presence of a landfill in the neighborhood.
These problems should be eliminated by the following remedies:
— The construction of a dedicated road to the landfill that would eliminate truck traffic on Double Culvert Road.
— Negotiation with other local governments and their trash haulers to make exclusive use of I-75 by their trucks hauling to the landfill.
— Increased law enforcement patrol in the affected area to control traffic.
— Investment in odor mitigation to eliminate offensive smells.
— Investment in curb side recycling to reduce the amount of local waste going to the landfill.
— Partnering with local industry and business to reduce waste going to the landfill.
— Establish an ongoing monitoring regime to make sure the landfill is compliant with rules and regulations.
— Surrounding property should be acquired as a buffer around the landfill.
— Compensation to local citizens for the negative impact on their property.
— The imposition of mandatory garbage pickup for all households in the county.
The problems should be eliminated to achieve the result that the landfill does not negatively impact the citizens who live nearby. To put it plainly, the outward surrounding appearance should be as pristine as if no landfill is even there.
There will be a cost of achieving these desired results. The cost can be handled by the following:
— Redirecting current resources, already in place, to eliminate landfill problems. This would include law enforcement and landfill monitoring personnel.
— Making use of the $30 million reserve that the fiscal court has on hand.
— The fiscal court can impose a dedicated property tax to be used to solve landfill problems. This is similar to the taxes currently in place for the library, health department and the county extension office. I recall that back in the early 1980s there was a dedicated county hospital tax.
Since landfill space is essential to all residents in the county, we should all have “skin in the game.” The economic burden should not just be born by a few of the county residents whose lives and property are directly affected by the landfill.
In closing, please remember the City of Georgetown was faced with these same issues several years ago when the old landfill problems were discovered at Briar Hill. The city purchased all the affected property and properly closed the landfill. That action was described as “a neighbor helping a neighbor.” Your neighbors on Double Culvert Road and the surrounding area need your help, now.
Stephen Glass is a CPA and previously served on the Georgetown City Council.
