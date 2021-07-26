I am part of the “small group of vocal individuals” that has apparently spread “rumors and misinformation” that Greg Elkins, Central KY Landfill CEO, referred to in his letter to the Georgetown Mayor and Georgetown Council members. The letter was published in the Georgetown News-Graphic on July 16. He implies that opposition to the landfill stems in part from the fact that “the word landfill can generate negative connotations” and he guarantees that WSB takes their “responsibility to the environment very seriously.”
If Waste Services of the Bluegrass is as environmentally conscientious as he claims, perhaps Mr. Elkins can submit a follow up letter explaining the violations they’ve received for failing to cover multiple acres of waste, for discharging pollution into the waters of the Commonwealth, for uncontrolled leachate leaks, for failure to pay environmental remediation fees, in addition to multiple violations for dust, mud and odor. I’d also like to read an update about the actions they have taken to resolve the violation issued for improper disposal of non-permitted electronic waste — 22,000 tons of waste that contain lead and other materials that are not only hazardous to the environment, but to human health.
Mr. Elkins’ letter raises concerns that citizens “can shut down Ky’s remaining landfills merely by insisting ‘not in my backyard’.” I argue that all landfills in all backyards should be operated responsibly, a responsibility which WSB has repeatedly proven incapable of managing. The “negative connotations” Mr. Elkins refers to have been generated by his own company’s faulty practices and blatant disregard for our health.
The original expansion permit submitted by WSB proposed to accept waste from over sixty counties in KY and parts of Ohio. Scott County Fiscal Court is only responsible for planning for Scott County waste — they are not responsible for how the rest of KY and other states address their waste disposal needs, and those other counties certainly cannot mandate that their waste be dumped in Scott County.
When WSB won the Fayette County waste disposal contract, our community started receiving thousands of waste-filled tractor-trailer trips on our rural roads. While Fayette County waste filled the landfill beyond capacity, a trash truck hit and killed a Scott County woman, a trash truck hit a school bus, a sewer sludge truck overturned, and Scott Countians who live miles away from the landfill couldn’t — and still can’t — sit on their own porches due to the putrid landfill stench. The fact that Fayette County accepted a bid for waste disposal at a landfill with limited capacity should not be the responsibility of Scott County to mitigate.
There continues to be significant litigation at the Department of Environmental Protection, Franklin Circuit Court, Scott Circuit Court, the Kentucky Court of Appeals and U.S. District Court regarding the behavior and plans associated with the Central Kentucky Landfill. These matters should be resolved through legal channels, not by resolutions written by Fayette County Council members to sway environmental officials.
Scott County officials should be applauded for their efforts to advocate for the interest of our citizens. Hundreds of citizens recognize this fact and are very supportive of the county’s efforts and foresight.
And regarding the invitation to come visit the landfill: no thank you. WSB has received violations for failing to install explosive gas detectors and failing to provide safety training to their employees. If they don’t care about their own employees’ safety, they certainly don’t care about yours and mine.
Mr. Elkins’ letter is not about WSB’s honorable intentions to responsibly manage Scott County waste — it’s about their intent to line their pockets by burying us in other people’s garbage.
Beth Emery is a Sadieville resident.
