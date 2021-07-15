Editor’s Note: This is a letter written by the CEO of Central Kentucky Landfill to Mayor Tom Prather and Georgetown city council members.
Central Kentucky Landfill, LLC has recently submitted a bid to provide solid waste disposal for the City of Georgetown. Central Kentucky Landfill has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with the City of Georgetown and would like to continue this mutually beneficial relationship going forward.
Like most of you, we watched as the bids for your waste disposal needs were read aloud at the bid opening on June 30. We saw the same thing unfold that has unfolded throughout Central Kentucky over this past year. A lone disposal company has made a bid as Central Kentucky Landfill is forced to exit the marketplace.
We have watched as communities such as Versailles, Harrison County, Owen County and now Georgetown have suffered skyrocketing waste management costs due to the inability of Central Kentucky Landfill to provide disposal services as a result of the Scott County Fiscal Court’s actions to revise its Solid Waste Management Plan to eliminate all future capacity at the landfill, despite Scott County’s participation and support of the long-planned expansion of the landfill for many years.
The above referenced communities have always benefited from the competition among multiple bidders for waste hauling and disposal services. As a result, the costs were kept in check. The first to experience the pain of only one bidder was Versailles, where the city experienced a 28% increase for their waste management needs. Second was Harrison County seeing a 38% increase, then came Owen County with another double-digit increase. Finally, we have now seen that under the only bid other than Central Kentucky Landfill’s, the City of Georgetown will experience a massive 275% increase for waste disposal costs. We can only imagine how high these costs will go if Central Kentucky Landfill is, in fact, ultimately forced to close due to the efforts of the Scott County Fiscal Court. Concerns about these massive increases are the very reason many of our local elected officials have voiced support of our landfill through phone calls, letters, and resolutions. Rest assured these increases are only the beginning and there will be many more to come. This is not only true for the city’s contract for municipal rate, but the same rate increases should be anticipated for individual business contracts, which will almost certainly lead to a drastic negative impact on economic development in Georgetown and Scott County.
Central Kentucky Landfill has submitted a bid to the city of Georgetown that shows little change from the economic terms under which we are currently operating with the city. We offered a disposal cost of $15.90 per ton, much like the rate you enjoyed for the past several years. We offered a “free dump day” for City residents just as we have for more than 20 years. We offered to continue to haul your WWTP sludge for the same rate we have hauled for quite some time and offered to continue disposing of this WWTP sludge for the same low rate as offered in 2020.
The one change you will notice, Central Kentucky Landfill offered a rebate to the City of Georgetown equal to the tax imposed by Scott County for hosting a landfill. The disposal cost offered by our competitor will cost the City of Georgetown $787,500 per year, whereas Central Kentucky Landfill offered the same service for $286,200 per year, a savings of $501,300 per year. The savings to the City of Georgetown WWTP will be approximately $195,000.00 per year. The free dump day will save the residents of the City of Georgetown and Scott County approximately $150,000 per year.
Finally, the rebate offered as a part of this bid will add approximately $255,000 to the City’s general fund, and a like amount will be paid to Scott County. The closing of Central Kentucky Landfill will cost the City of Georgetown and Scott County almost $1,400,000 annually, not to mention dozens of jobs right here in Scott County. In our expansion application we have requested approximately 16 years of airspace/capacity while keeping all waste disposal on the original 102.8 acres of property that was purchased from the City of Georgetown. If granted, this expansion has the potential to benefit the City of Georgetown and Scott County by as much as $22,000,000.
In our line of business, we certainly understand that the word “landfill” can generate negative connotations and others will call them “dumps,” which sounds even worse. Needless to say, if a small group of vocal individuals can shut down Kentucky’s remaining landfills merely by insisting “not in my backyard,” a major waste management crisis looms large for Kentucky and its residents. There have been a lot of rumors and misinformation spread about the landfill in Scott County.
It is no secret that our landfill experienced odor issues immediately following our long-standing operational plan suffering a sudden shift due to a revocation of a zoning certificate. There were odors that left the site while the landfill developed new plans and was forced to abruptly and unexpectedly change directions and fill sequencing. The odor levels were not satisfactory or acceptable during the time of this unexpected operational transition, but the men and women of Central Kentucky Landfill worked tirelessly to bring the odors back under control — a process that was heavily monitored and regulated by the Kentucky Division of Waste Management.
Now, after over 100 individual odor inspections by the Division of Air Quality in the past year, the Central Kentucky Landfill has received only one notice of violation for odor during that period. This notice was written on a day in February when the flare skid froze during single digit temperatures. It is worth noting that this violation came after management at the landfill self-reported the flare issue to the Cabinet.
In an effort to dispel rumors and misinformation, and to put these false narratives to rest, we have repeatedly invited public officials from Scott County and surrounding areas to visit the landfill. While some of the officials have yet to come for a tour of the landfill, many have been able to make the trip. It is our hope that you will accept this invitation to tour our landfill. We invite you to get to know the operation and hopefully you will come to the same conclusion that many of your colleagues have come to realize. We hope you will see that we are a responsible operator, we take our responsibility to the environment very seriously. While we do have issues from time to time, as does any industry, we have and will always take the necessary measures to address these issues as they arise.
We hope you recognize that the decisions being made right now by Scott County, the City of Georgetown, and the Kentucky Division of Waste Management, will have a substantial and long-lasting impact on the residents and businesses of Georgetown, Scott County, and Central Kentucky. We hope you will make your decisions based on objective fact, rather than misinformation, rumors and well organized and well-funded opposition publicity campaigns. The significance of the decisions you are making right now cannot be overstated.
Greg Elkins is the CEO of Central Kentucky Landfill.
