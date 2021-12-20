I
n the end, Republic may have saved the Georgetown City Council from itself.
Months ago, the city elected to outsource its garbage collection services to Republic. There were several reasons: Central Kentucky Landfill was being forced to close, which would have meant the cost to haul garbage to another site would likely be more expensive; hiring drivers for the heavy garbage trucks was getting more and more difficult and what it cost to pay these drivers was climbing and the cost of the equipment needed to continue the sanitation collection was high.
So the city sent out bids and evenly settled on Republic. The city administration kept the city council in the loop throughout the talks — as much as possible — including several lengthy discussions during council meetings. Eventually, the details were ironed out and the decision to move forward was made.
Just as the council was about to approve the contract, it learned there would be roughly a $400,000 projected deficit because all city sanitation employees wanted to stay instead of moving onto Republic. Early on, the decision had been made that no one would lose their job because of the transition to privatizing garbage collections. Once the deficit was revealed, some on the council wanted to increase the franchise fee charged to Republic from 10 percent to as much as 20 to offset the shortfall.
Mayor Tom Prather questioned the maneuver, especially after he had revealed the anticipated cost to customers would remain close to what they are already paying. He also questioned the actions of changing the details of a contract at the 11th hour. Even so, Prather said he would not stand in the council’s way.
Ultimately, Republic balked at the last-minute tactics and revealed an increase in the franchise fee would also mean a 20 percent hike for city customers. At this point, Prather stepped in and said the city should honor the original terms, which also meant the rate originally quoted would be honored. The council unanimously agreed.
While the council was not wrong to wish to address the projected shortfall, its attempt to alter the contract at the last minute would have been. Here’s why:
—Changing contract terms at the last minute is not good business. If the council had been successful increasing Republic’s franchise fee at the last minute, it would have sent a chilling message to others wishing to do business with Georgetown.
—The council approved the contract at a special called meeting on Friday with second reading on the following Monday. If Republic had signed off on the change and made a reasonable price increase to consumers, the council likely would have approved the change — including a price hike for city residents — with little opportunity for the public to respond. Again, not really the kind of action the residents would have appreciated.
—There would have been a price hike for Georgetown’s residents for its garbage collection. The mayor had told the public multiple times in the newspaper and during the chamber’s annual State of the City address, what the rate would be for customers. Changing that at the last minute would, again, have sent the wrong message.
The projected shortfall is just that — a projection. Prather said he anticipated attrition would take care of some of the deficit. Time will tell. But in the end , the city is keeping its promises to its employees, its residents and the company with which it is doing business. That’s the right kind of message we want our city leaders to send.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.