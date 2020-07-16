To the Editor,
I was amazed to see the lawsuit brought by Secretary of Agriculture, Ryan Quarles and Evans Orchard challenging the restrictions imposed by Governor Beshear in order to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
What was amazing was that the lawsuit was brought at the same time other states that opened prematurely and against medical advice were having to reverse course and close again because there was a significant spike in cases. It should be clear to anyone by this time that opening without restrictions will result in this spike but apparently Secretary Quarles and Ms. Evans for some reason don’t.
The approach taken by Governor Beshear has resulted in Kentucky being one of the states that has faired better than most. That isn’t to say we don’t still have increasing number of cases but we are still significantly better than most.
While I want to return to normality as much as the next, we should be looking at other states’ experience for guidance and it is clear, opening without restrictions gets us a spike in cases that we may not be able to control.
If this lawsuit is successful, we reopen without restrictions, and we experience the out of control spikes in cases that other states have, we need to remember all those who made it happen at election time.
Alex Warren
Georgetown
