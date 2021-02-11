To the Editor,
In regards to the recent annual legislative breakfast, the editor compliments the legislators with being “gracious with their time and straightforward with their answers.” But when asked about mandatory mask wearing, Sen. Damon Thayer replied that, “I don’t know that we want to weigh into that at all.”
And therein lies the problem.
A straightforward answer would have been “Yes, I support mandatory mask wearing,” or “No, I do not support mandatory mask wearing.” But I suspect supporting mandatory masks would be a real problem with his base. You know, civil liberties and all.
Come on Damon, it’s really not that hard to do the right thing. You know darn well that masks and vaccines would get us out of this predicament before summer. But it’s only going to happen if our elected “leaders” do the right thing, not the politically prudent thing. Let’s try some honest decency for a change.
Steve Skoien
Georgetown
