I will end my articles about depression with this one final column. It is about the battle a young man fought with depression. But it could be about so many others that have lost a loved one to this dreaded disease. Only those who have walked with someone along this journey can understand this war. And it truly is a war. These are the words spoken at his funeral.
“Our friend died on his own battlefield. He was killed in action fighting a civil war. He fought against adversaries that were as real to him as his casket is real to us. They were powerful adversaries. They took toll of his energies and endurance. They exhausted the last vestiges of his courage and strength. At last these adversaries overwhelmed him. And it appeared that he had lost the war. But did he? I see a host of victories that he won.
For one thing—he won our admiration—because even if he lost the war, we give him credit for his bravery on the battlefield. And we give him credit for the courage and pride and hope that he used as his weapons as long as he could. We shall remember not his death, but his daily victories gained through his kindnesses and thoughtfulness, through his love for family and friends, for animals and books and music, for all things beautiful, lovely and honorable. We shall remember the many days he was victorious over overwhelming odds. We shall remember not the years we thought he had left, but the intensity with which he lived the years he had.
Only God knows what this child of his suffered in the silent skirmishes that took place in his soul. But our consolation is that God does know and understand.”
Every twenty-four minutes, in our troubled nation, someone dies by his own hand. Only those that have lost a loved one in this war can understand the battles they have fought. I hope this series of articles has helped to bring about some understanding around the disease that is depression.
I hope these personal messages have made you feel less alone if you or a loved one is fighting this battle. Lean on one another, and lean on God. It is possible to get through the battle and win the war.
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
