What should I do if I can’t forgive someone? This again is another question in my granddaughter’s book as she seeks to know everything about her grandfather and about life. Through the many decades of my life, I have learned a lot about forgiveness, but learning about it and doing it is a different story.
Several years ago. I read book titled “Dead Man Walking,” It is a true story about a girl named Debbie. She was only 16 when she was kidnapped, raped and tortured yet managed somehow to live and to tell her story. “Dead Man Walking” was later made into a movie and depicted the true story of Robert Willie, a serial killer and rapist who was the “dead man walking” as he was sentenced to death for his crimes.
It was Debbie’s testimony that led to the conviction and final execution of this killer. Although she held up during testimony, the trauma she had experienced was slowly destroying her inside. Only a person who has experienced such violation of his or her own body could possibly understand the emotional damage. “Why me?” “Can I ever put my life back together?” “Where were you, God?” were some of the questions that ran constantly through her mind. Chronic depression followed as she searched for answers.
From an honor student in high school to a dropout, she was seeing her world fall apart. Days were turning into months, and months into years as her hatred towards him increased. As a way of masking her torment, she turned to alcohol, but that only led to further problems. Finally, she spent time in a drug rehabilitation center.
Hers is a long and difficult story, but it has a happy ending. Debbie married and became a mother. She also became a school teacher in Northern Kentucky. She finally found peace in her life. That is not the focus of this article, however. How she found peace is. She began to attend church and fervently prayed for God’s intervention in her life.
Debbie wrote in her book that she found peace only when she found the strength to forgive Willie, the man she hated so much. “That’s right,” she wrote. She hated what he had done to her life and that hate would not allow her to find peace. Hate destroys. It may or may not hurt the individual who has wronged you, but it can be destructive to you.
What should I do when I can’t forgive someone? I don’t have the answer to this question, but I do have some thoughts. While I have not walked Debbie’s walk, I have walked a very troubling one. I still remember, after more than a decade and half, when my daughter told me about a neighbor who had abused her when she was just a young child. He devastated her life and that finally ended it. It still wakes me up at night sometimes as the memories flashback. I wish I had the answer. I wish those thoughts would go away. Is forgiveness the answer?
I had a young lady come to me years ago to tell me her husband had said something to her she could never forgive. It had been a good marriage before this, she told me, but now it was falling apart. And it finally ended.
How could Debbie, who was so brutally abused, find it in her heart to forgive this man for such a terrible crime? How can a father forgive someone whose actions led to the death of his child? How can a marriage end because of a misspoken word? Is forgiveness the answer? Perhaps. I wonder. How can an innocent man be nailed to a cross and say, “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they do.”
George Lusby is the former Scott County judge-executive. “The Best of Crawfish and Minnows,” is available at the News-Graphic office.
