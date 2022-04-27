Most legislative sessions are a mixed bag of good and not so good bills, and this recent meeting of the Kentucky General Assembly is no different.
It is going to take some time to fully digest all the laws passed, including bills that may fall to Gov. Andy Beshear’s veto.
The early diagnosis is that Scott County did quite well pulling in about $30.9 million in infrastructure projects. The bulk of this will be spent on improvements to I-75 within the county, but improvements to US 460 and Old Oxford Road were also approved.
On top of this, some $5 million was approved for a badly needed water tower to be built in the Paynes Depot area and $200,000 for the Georgetown/Scott County Airport. AMEN House was also awarded $500,000 towards construction of a new food pantry location.
The county’s state delegation, Sen. Damon Thayer, Rep. Phillip Pratt and Rep. Cherlynn Stevenson, each played a role in approving these monies. Thayer and Pratt, both Republicans in a GOP supermajority legislature, played an enormous part in securing these projects for their hometown.
Pratt also pushed through a bill that made placing a swatting call a felony. A swatting call is a prank made to law enforcement stating a violent act has taken place at a residence or location. Law enforcement comes prepared for trouble and the innocent resident is surprised when police arrive. The Scott County incident ended without injury, but other events have sometimes resulted in death as a homeowner responds to defend their home, not knowing or understanding it is the police outside.
Swatting places everyone in a dangerous situation unnecessarily. So Pratt’s bill may save lives or at the very least possibly cause a prankster to pause.
Another encouraging event was a bill that did not pass. For several sessions, Sen. Danny Carroll, R-Benton, has attempted to pass a bill that would severely damage the state’s Open Records Laws, not to mention the bill would have had a sobering effect on many other functions where addresses must be known such as PVA evaluations, property loans, etc. The bill would prohibit anyone from publishing the address and other personal information for law enforcement, judicial employees, etc.
The bill actually passed last year’s General Assembly, but was vetoed by Gov. Beshear at a point where the legislature could not override the veto. The bill passed the Senate this year — with Thayer’s support — but was never introduced in the House and so it died. Since Carroll has introduced the bill in multiple sessions, it is likely he will try again next session.
The fact this bill was not passed is a positive as the ramifications would have been severe and far-reaching for all Kentuckians. That it got as far as it did, is a signal we cannot relax as transparency in government is almost always under attack.
There was a lot of legislation passed during this session, and we plan to analyze several bills over the next few weeks. Some are positive, but there are quite a few troubling bills passed, that we believe infringe upon our rights and move us in a direction that is frightening and should be of concern to each of us.
