As the agenda for next session continues to develop, I would like to take some time this week to reflect on even more important legislation my colleagues and I in both chambers worked together to pass to further enhance the healthcare delivery in Kentucky.

Some of the most important laws considered in the 2023 legislative session pertained to how patients receive care in the commonwealth, as well as the access to care that is offered. Having the ability to receive treatment for any ailment in your home state provides peace of mind to caregivers and patients alike. I believe enhancing our healthcare industry is a two-fold process; improving metrics for our providers, and improving quality of care. This week, I would like to dive into some of the measures we passed this year to make Kentucky a better place to receive care.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.