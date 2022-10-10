With session less than three months away, legislators wrapped up September with a series of interim joint committee (IJC) meetings aimed at identifying the issues and potential solutions to address in the 2023 Regular Session.

—IJC on Local Government: Members heard testimony on the impact an updated online tangible personal property tax filing system would have on Kentuckians. The current mainframe system was initially developed in 1988 and while it has been updated is quite inefficient. With advancements in technology throughout the years, upgrading the system would allow taxpayers and taxpayer representatives to file tax returns via an online portal. Lawmakers also received an update on modernizing recordings in county clerks’ offices. They were pleased to hear all but five counties currently offer e-recording.

